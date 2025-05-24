79Th Independence Day: Jordan... Home Of Glory And A Renewed Covenant

MENAFN - Jordan Times) On May 25th, the pulse of pride and honor is renewed in the hearts of Jordanians as they celebrate the 79th Independence Day, recalling the epic of a nation written by the free people under the leadership of the Hashemites, and woven by the people with faith and sacrifice.

This occasion is not limited to celebrating liberation from the mandate, but rather affirms that Jordan, the homeland of glory and a renewed covenant, continues its steadfast march toward the future, adhering to its principles, proud of its leadership, and raising the banner of glory in the face of challenges.

On this day, we recall history, examine the present, and draw the features of tomorrow with conscious minds and loving hearts, renewing our pledge to a nation whose will is unbreakable and whose resolve is unwavering. Every year on May 25th, Jordanians celebrate Independence Day, a timeless moment that embodies the spirit of national struggle and emancipation from the shackles of the mandate, and the journey toward building a modern, sovereign Arab state.

In 2025, we commemorate the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, recalling the journey of a nation forged by faith, sacrifice, and wise Hashemite leadership, which continues to steadfastly move toward the future despite challenges.

Independence in 1946 was the fruit of a long struggle waged by Jordanians under the leadership of Sharif Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, who, since his arrival in Transjordan, sought to establish a stable political entity based on free will and authentic Arab affiliation. The Declaration of Independence was the culmination of these efforts, with Jordan becoming an independent, sovereign state, and King Abdullah I being crowned constitutionally king, ushering in a new era of institution-building and the formulation of a unifying national identity. This independence was not merely a political separation from the British Mandate; rather, it was the revival of a national identity rooted in Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian values, and a state mission based on legitimacy, moderation, openness, and solidarity.

From the moment of independence until today, the Hashemites have played a central role in consolidating the foundations of the Jordanian state and modernizing its institutions. King Talal drafted the 1952 Constitution, which strengthened public freedoms and enshrined the principle of separation of powers. It was a milestone in the region in its emphasis on constitutional and institutional life.

King Hussein bin Talal continued the journey, despite the storms that swept the region, steering the nation's ship with wisdom and vision, consolidating the pillars of stability and consolidating Jordan's sovereignty at a critical stage in its history. His Majesty King Abdullah II, in an era of globalization and major transformations, has taken it upon himself to lead a process of comprehensive reform and modernization, spanning the economy and education, to administration and social justice, strengthening Jordan's role regionally and internationally.

The post-independence journey was not without challenges; rather, it was fraught with difficulties and major tests. On the political and security front, Jordan faced the Arab-Israeli wars and bore the burdens of Palestinian refugees, then Iraqi refugees, and finally Syrian refugees. Each time, Jordan demonstrated exceptional resilience, embracing its brother before its friend, without compromising its security and stability.

The Kingdom also faced attempts to destabilize its internal security and faced significant economic pressures due to scarce resources and the increasing cost of social burdens. However, deep-rooted political will and popular cohesion made Jordan a model of balance and stability.

Despite all these challenges, Jordan achieved a series of remarkable achievements in various fields. In the economy, it was able to enhance its food security and develop renewable energy sources, becoming a regional leader in this field.

In education, Jordan achieved high rates of enrollment in schools and universities and maintained the quality of education despite limited resources, to the point that its children occupied prestigious academic positions worldwide. In the health sector, medical services have developed in cities and rural areas, and the level of healthcare and community awareness has increased, positively impacting human development indicators.

Infrastructure has advanced significantly, with road and transportation networks expanding, and water, electricity, and communications services improving, enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy. On the international stage, Jordan has consolidated its position as a moderate and credible country, distancing itself from polarization and serving as a bridge between peoples. Its foreign policy has been widely respected for its balance and wisdom, particularly regarding complex regional issues, most notably the Palestinian issue, which constitutes the core of Jordan's position and a fundamental pillar of its national security.

Jordan has also played an active role in combating terrorism, calling for interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and engaging in international efforts to confront climate change and humanitarian crises, placing human dignity at the core of its policies.

On this glorious anniversary, we recall the immense sacrifices made by our fathers and grandfathers so that we may live in a free, secure, and independent homeland. We look forward with hope and confidence to a brighter future based on harnessing the energies of youth, empowering women, expanding freedoms, and achieving social justice, in accordance with a comprehensive royal vision that balances tradition and modernity. Independence is not merely an occasion for celebration; it is a renewed call to work for the nation, to consolidate the values of belonging, and to strengthen the project of a modern civil state based on law, institutions, and competence.

Jordan today, as it enters its seventy-eighth year of independence, is confidently moving forward, steadfast in its positions, open to the future, relying on a rich Hashemite legacy and a steadfast popular will. As the challenges intensify, Jordanians become more cohesive and united, realizing that their freedom and independence are their most precious possessions, and that patriotism is not a slogan to be raised, but rather a responsibility to be fulfilled and a pledge to be renewed every day. Happy New Year to Jordan, its people, leadership and nation.

Professor of Strategic Studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University