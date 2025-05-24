403
Moecc Drive To Protect Natural Resources
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural resources, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Development Department, has conducted extensive field inspection checks across the country to monitor and catch environmental violations related to the exploitation of natural resources.
The checks resulted in the detection of several violations related to individuals and private entities transferring landfill from unlicensed sites without obtaining the necessary environmental permits. This constitutes an illegal exploitation of the country's natural resources teams from the ministry referred the violators to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal action against them, in accordance with the environmental laws and regulations in force in Qatar.
The ministry has affirmed that this campaign is part of a series of intensive efforts to monitor environmental activities and ensure that individuals and entities comply with environmental law.
