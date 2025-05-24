403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Ninth Hour Performed At Doha Theatre Festival
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The play The Ninth Hour by the Qatar Theatre Troupe was performed on Friday at the 37th Doha Theatre Festival.
The play was performed as part of the competing shows at the 37th Doha Theatre Festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Theatre Affairs Centre, in collaboration with the Qatar Events Centre.
The play was performed at the U VENUE Theatre.
The play, written by Maryam Naseer, adapted by dramaturg Ghenam Ghenam and directed by Mohammed al-Mulla, features Riam al-Jazaery, Taleb al-Dous, Mohammed al-Mutawa, Maryam Fahad, and Sameh al-Hajri, along with the chorus, which included Ali Rabsha, Ali Khazami, Ali Kamal al-Din, Baraa Badawi, Ali Fatoum, Shiraz Lubia, Tima al-Ghafir, Alia al-Saadi, and Rowan al-Rahiya.
The play depicts a poignant social drama within a family torn between feelings, emotions, and thoughts, between hope, illusion, and nostalgia.
Following the theatrical performance, a practical seminar was held.
Director Jamal al-Saqr began by praising the success of the 37th edition of the festival, reflected in the large audience turnout, the simple, realistic, and profound text, and the director's ability to employ theatrical elements, including scenography, lighting, and music.
He praised the creative performances of the actors, who skilfully embodied the director's vision.
Al-Saqr also noted the effective use of the choir in the show, making it an essential and expressive element.
In his speech, Mahmoud al-Jarsha lauded the quality of the script, the distinguished performances of the actors, the outstanding directorial vision, and the audience's interaction with the play.
The Doha Theatre Festival, which featured the performance of You Are Invited to a Party by Tathkar Art Production Company Saturday, embodies the goals of the Ministry of Culture, which constantly seeks to activate and develop the cultural movement in Qatar by supporting distinguished theatrical performances with diverse artistic orientations and by encouraging Qatari theatre professionals to continue working in all fields of theatrical arts.
The play was performed as part of the competing shows at the 37th Doha Theatre Festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Theatre Affairs Centre, in collaboration with the Qatar Events Centre.
The play was performed at the U VENUE Theatre.
The play, written by Maryam Naseer, adapted by dramaturg Ghenam Ghenam and directed by Mohammed al-Mulla, features Riam al-Jazaery, Taleb al-Dous, Mohammed al-Mutawa, Maryam Fahad, and Sameh al-Hajri, along with the chorus, which included Ali Rabsha, Ali Khazami, Ali Kamal al-Din, Baraa Badawi, Ali Fatoum, Shiraz Lubia, Tima al-Ghafir, Alia al-Saadi, and Rowan al-Rahiya.
The play depicts a poignant social drama within a family torn between feelings, emotions, and thoughts, between hope, illusion, and nostalgia.
Following the theatrical performance, a practical seminar was held.
Director Jamal al-Saqr began by praising the success of the 37th edition of the festival, reflected in the large audience turnout, the simple, realistic, and profound text, and the director's ability to employ theatrical elements, including scenography, lighting, and music.
He praised the creative performances of the actors, who skilfully embodied the director's vision.
Al-Saqr also noted the effective use of the choir in the show, making it an essential and expressive element.
In his speech, Mahmoud al-Jarsha lauded the quality of the script, the distinguished performances of the actors, the outstanding directorial vision, and the audience's interaction with the play.
The Doha Theatre Festival, which featured the performance of You Are Invited to a Party by Tathkar Art Production Company Saturday, embodies the goals of the Ministry of Culture, which constantly seeks to activate and develop the cultural movement in Qatar by supporting distinguished theatrical performances with diverse artistic orientations and by encouraging Qatari theatre professionals to continue working in all fields of theatrical arts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment