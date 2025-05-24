Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
104-Year-Old Convict Released After 43 Years In Prison

2025-05-24 06:06:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kaushambi- A 104-year-old man, who spent 43 years in jail on charges of murder and attempted murder, was released from the Kaushambi district jail after being acquitted by a High Court, officials said on Friday.

Lakhan's release, facilitated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), came after the Allahabad HC acquitted him earlier this month.

According to his jail records, he was arrested in 1977. He was involved in the death of a man who was killed during a fight between two groups.

No Caste-Based Segregation In J&K Prisons Now J&K Amends Prison Manual; Redefines Habitual Offender

