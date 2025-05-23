Breastcancer Honors Women's Health Champions At Sold-Out Women In Media And Marketing Awards

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Breastcancer has, since its founding, reached over 250 million people worldwide.

The 2025 Women in Media and Marketing Awards honorees are:



Corporate Visionary Award: Beiersdorf, accepted by Astrik Karapetian, Global Head of Social and Environmental Impact

Individual Advocate Award: Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express Caregiver Award: Jacob Lewis, Owner, Baltimore North Food Truck, husband and caregiver to Cara Lewis, Chief Investment & Activation Officer, Dentsu International

"As Breastcancer celebrates 25 years of empowering people with trusted information and support, we are proud to honor these exceptional leaders whose commitments have shaped their industries and made a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer," said Dr. Marisa C. Weiss, founder and chief medical officer of Breastcancer. "Their achievements reflect the spirit of our mission-igniting hope, driving action, and helping every person make the best decisions for their health and their future."

Special guest Jenna Fischer, breast cancer survivor, actress, author, and co-host of the award-winning Office Ladies podcast, joined Dr. Weiss for a heartfelt discussion, reflecting on her journey and the importance of community, trusted information, and advocacy.

Stacey Griffith, founding instructor at SoulCycle and breast cancer survivor, was in attendance as a special guest, lending her voice to the celebration of strength, resilience, and the power of movement.

"This event is a testament to the incredible power of community, creativity, and compassion across our industries. Together, we're not just raising awareness-we're helping to save lives," said Carl Fremont, CEO of Quigley-Simpson and Breastcancer board member.

"It's inspiring to see so many leaders come together to support a cause that impacts millions. This movement is about lifting each other up and ensuring no one faces breast cancer alone," added Katie Kulik, Founder and CEO of NET Revenue and Breastcancer board member.

The event was co-chaired by Katie Kulik and Carl Fremont. Platinum sponsors included Healthline Media, Novartis, and Publicis Groupe.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Breastcancer has reached over 250 million people worldwide , providing research-backed information and a vibrant peer community to help individuals make the best decisions for their lives.

