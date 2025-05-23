Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividendfor the fiscal year 2024

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

23.05.2025

Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the fiscal year 2024

High level of approval for all items on the agenda Dividend amounting to EUR 0.60 per share resolved (previous year: EUR 1.15 per share) Munich, 15 May 2025 – Wacker Neuson SE held its Annual General Meeting in Munich today in presence as in the previous year. Approximately 77.8 percent of the share capital was present. All items on the agenda received high approval rates. The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.15 per eligible share after the fiscal year 2024. In addition to the dividend resolution, the annually recurring voting items of the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report also received the necessary majorities. In further votes the Annual General Meeting approved the new remuneration system for the Executive Board and also ratified the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board presented at the meeting. The terms of all four shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board ended with the close of today's Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Mr. Hans Neunteufel, Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen and Mr. Ralph Wacker and for the first time elected Mr. Peter Riegler as the members of the Supervisory Board. „Also this year, we want to allow our shareholders to participate in our operational success for the fiscal year 2024. We focus on continuous and attractive shareholder remuneration and regularly distribute 40 to 60 percent of earnings per share. The dividend approved today corresponds to a payout ratio of 58.3 percent based on the previous year's earnings per share and a dividend yield of 4.1 percent based on the 2024 year-end closing price,“ explains the CEO Dr. Karl Tragl. Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available later today at Contact: Wacker Neuson SE Peer Schlinkmann Investor Relations Preussenstrasse 41 80809 Munich Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 ... For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: wackerneusongroup/en/group/press-and-news

About the Wacker Neuson Group: The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service.

Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

