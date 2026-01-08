Kashmir Highway That Carried Rafi's Song Lost Its Shade

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

A few years ago, a man I know, Irshad, an engineer and mostly a rational thinker, walked into a barber's shop for a routine haircut.

ADVERTISEMENT

That day, feeling unusually bold, he asked the barber to trim his long beard as well. The scissors hovered in the air, frozen in disbelief.

“This beard will take you to heaven,” the barber said, his voice calm but unyielding,“and if I cut it, I will go to hell.”

Irshad tried to reason with him, speaking of hygiene, personal choice, and free will. His words collided with unwavering conviction and fell unheard. Faith had already claimed the chair, leaving no room for argument.

He paid, thanked the barber for guarding his afterlife, and walked out with his beard untouched, carrying an invisible bruise to his sense of reason.