Kashmir Land Disputes Rise With Every Mutation

Mohammad Yousuf thought that reporting his father's death and updating the revenue records was a simple formality. But this Baramulla businessman did not know that a single clerical entry, a mutation, could decide whether he truly owned his family land or not.

Land is identity, history, and survival in the valley. Families tie their future to it, and the stakes are high. But much of the authority over land ownership rests in small Patwar khanas, in the hands of officials who make entries that seem administrative but often have consequences far beyond their desks.

Mutation, legally known as Intiqal, is supposed to be a simple record: a note updating the rights of a property after inheritance, sale, mortgage, or gift.

The Land Revenue Act, Samvat 1996, establishes it as a statutory duty. Section 21 makes it clear: anyone acquiring land must report it. Failure opens doors to false claims, illegal possession, and fraud.

Standing Order No. 23, the operational manual for mutation, is the real law in action. It lays out the types of mutations, who can attest them, and the steps of enquiry.

The rules are precise: Patwaris report but cannot attest, Naib Tehsildars supervise, Tehsildars can validate some changes, Assistant Collectors and Collectors hold the highest authority.

Rubber-stamping or bypassing these steps is illegal. But on the ground, shortcuts are routine.

Inheritance mutations demand notice to all heirs, verification of death, and compliance with personal laws. Sale, gift, and mortgage mutations require a registered deed. Without it, the change is void.

Mutations based merely on possession are most abused. Despite repeated warnings, officials often record possession as ownership, creating false claims and dispossessing absent or migrant owners.

Tenancy mutations need inspections and checks under agrarian laws, but these too are often ignored.

Courts have been consistent: mutation does not confer ownership. It does not create or extinguish property rights.

But, villagers like Yousuf have seen neighbours, opportunists, or even powerful land mafias use mutations to claim land, sometimes during litigation or when the rightful owners are away.

These entries, once recorded, often stay in digital systems, appearing as unquestioned truth even when they were illegal at inception.

The stakes rise with migrant properties. The J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, 1997, requires written permission, power of attorney, and verification before any mutation.

Unauthorized changes are criminal. But enforcement remains inconsistent, leaving many migrant families vulnerable.

Authorities can correct illegal mutations. Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, and High Courts have the power to set them aside. Courts can quash fraudulent entries under writ jurisdiction. There is no time limit for addressing fraud, but the process can take years.

Meanwhile, disputes multiply, families live in uncertainty, and confidence in the land system erodes.

Illegal mutations happen in various forms: without deeds, without notice, during litigation, backdated for inheritance, or involving migrant property.

Each one undermines property rights, encourages fraud, fuels litigation, and chips away at public trust.

Digital records may make enforcement easier in theory, but they can also entrench illegality if no audit corrects past errors.

Mohammad Yousuf still walks through his fields, but the memory of those early years remains. He knows the land belongs to his family, but the fear of rogue mutations, false claims, and bureaucratic shortcuts has made ownership feel conditional, even weak.