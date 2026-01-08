Yansane Hat-Trick Powers Al Ahli Past Al Shamal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sekou Yansane scored a hat-trick to lead Al Ahli to a 4-2 victory over Al Shamal in the Qatar Stars League at Al Thumama Stadium yesterday.

The match exploded into action from the start, with three goals in the first 10 minutes. Yansane put Al Ahli ahead in the third minute finishing from close-range after a pass from Erik Exposito.

Just four minutes later, Alex Collado equalised for Al Shamal with a header from a corner kick. Yansane struck again in the ninth minute, finishing a low, angled shot from the centre after receiving a ball from Michel Vlap, restoring Al Ahli's lead.

Vlap added a third for Al Ahli in the 22nd minute, again assisted by Exposito, as the team looked in control.Al Arabi's Rodri Sanchez celebrates after scoring his goal.

Al Shamal pulled one back through Mohammed Omar after an Al Ahli defender failed to clear a set-piece, keeping the contest alive. Yansane then put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute, completing his hat-trick with a solo run and finishing one-on-one against goalkeeper Babacar Seck.

The win lifted Younes Ali-coached Al Ahli, ninth in the standings, to 15 points, level with Al Duhail, who face Al Shahania today.

Al Shamal remain third on 21 points, just a point ahead of both Al Arabi and defending champions Al Sadd. Al Arabi beat Al Wakrah 1-0 yesterday, while Al Sadd take on Qatar SC this evening.

“Al Ahli deserved the big win against Al Shamal, given the players' excellent performance and the numerous chances they created,” Al Ahli coach Younse Ali said after the win.

“We played with high concentration, and the players lived up to expectations, delivering a remarkable performance that earned them the victory despite the absences. The goals we conceded came from set pieces, and this win is a sign that the future will be even better.”

At Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Rodri Sanchez's 39th-minute strike proved decisive as Al Arabi edged past Al Wakrah 1-0, leaving the Blue Wave in seventh place with 16 points.

RESULTS

Al Ahli 4-2 Al Shamal

Al Wakrah 0-1 Al Arabi

Today

Al Shahania vs Al Duhail at Al Khor Stadium (5:30pm)

Qatar SC vs Al Sadd at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (7:30pm)