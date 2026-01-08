Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4 People Injured In Road Accident In Poonch

2026-01-08 05:03:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four people were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Chaktroo near the police post area of Mandi in Poonch district on Thursday morning.

Officials said that a minibus lost control this morning and turned turtle, resulting in injuries to four people in the Chaktroo area. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.


The injured have been identified as Ruksana Kouser (35), wife of Tariq Khan, resident of Trichal; Mohd Hanief (45), son of Mohd Din, resident of Sathra; Mohd Tariq (20), son of Mohd Shoker, resident of Mandi and a conductor by profession; and Mehboob Ahmed (30), son of Mohd Saleem, driver of the vehicle.

Kashmir Observer

