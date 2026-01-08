4 People Injured In Road Accident In Poonch
Officials said that a minibus lost control this morning and turned turtle, resulting in injuries to four people in the Chaktroo area. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.
The injured have been identified as Ruksana Kouser (35), wife of Tariq Khan, resident of Trichal; Mohd Hanief (45), son of Mohd Din, resident of Sathra; Mohd Tariq (20), son of Mohd Shoker, resident of Mandi and a conductor by profession; and Mehboob Ahmed (30), son of Mohd Saleem, driver of the vehicle.
