Al Maqam Wins Baidda Algaa Cup Again

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the lights at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday, Al Maqam once again proved he was a champion with a taste for the Baidda Algaa Cup.

For the second year running, the dark bay gelding, racing in the colours of Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari, rose to the occasion in the Local Purebred Arabian Novice over 1700 metres.

Drawn wide, the six-year-old faced an early test of patience. Jockey Pierre Charles Boudot settled him quietly at the back, allowing the race to unfold before asking for his effort. When the field turned for home, Al Maqam found another gear. Striding forward with determination, he answered every challenge, digging deep as Mared Al Zaeem launched a late bid. The finish was tight, but Al Maqam held on bravely, prevailing by a neck.

Saad Ali Al Kubaisi, Deputy Director of the QREC Registration & Studbook Department, crowned the winners.Pierre Charles Boudot steers Al Maqam (left) to a thrilling neck victory in Baidda Algaa Cup race. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

Meanwhile, Purebred Arabian Show Horses featured a solid display from Nibras Al Marroona, with Salman Fahad Al-Hajri steering him to a length victory.

Corinth dominated the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–95) under Alberto Sanna, stretching clear to score by an emphatic 71⁄2 lengths, while Purebred Arabian Handicap (60–80) turned into a tight contest as Lwich De Bozouls, partnered by Boudot, edged out his rivals by a short head.

Thouab Al Shahania showed consistency in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75) under Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi while Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75) went the way of Aaneef Zakhir, with Arnaud De Lepine delivering a well-timed ride to win by a length.

Ruling Master was impressive in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–70), as Salman Fahad Al-Hajri guided him to a commanding five-length victory.

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0–45) saw Malik and Soufiane Saadi assert their authority to win by two lengths.

White Christmas delivered a strong performance in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, with Louis Nomis aboard for a convincing 21⁄2-length win in the first contest yesterday.