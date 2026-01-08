Iits To Revamp Mtech, Phd Curriculum For AI Era

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~ The MTech and PhD courses in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are set to be revamped following a meeting of the IIT Council, with officials claiming that opportunities being offered by these programmes are underutilised.

The IIT Council, the apex coordination body of the 23 premier engineering institutes, took the decision in their meeting in August last year, after a gap of over two years.

In a move aimed at making the JEE Advanced exam“a better and less stressful assessment”, the IIT Council also recommended exploring the possibility of making the test adaptive, where questions are dynamically generated and adjusted in real-time depending on the candidate's ability.

The council discussed the impact AI will have on the curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and research in IITs.

They discussed rethinking the education system in light of advancements in AI and suggested that each IIT should explore the goal of developing concrete steps to reshape engineering education accordingly over the next 2-3 years.

“One of the major reasons as to why B. Tech graduates are not inclined to pursue M. Tech in India is due to the limited availability of specialisations. Another reason is the lack of internship opportunities,” according to minutes of the meeting.

The Council emphasised the need to make industry internships a compulsory component of the MTech programmes.

“The Council also discussed the benefits of creating a dual-track M.Tech programme, with one stream dedicated to industry engagement and the other to research, to better align academic pathways with both national research objectives and private sector demands and to consider multidisciplinary M.Tech programmes and blended mode M.Tech programmes in greater measure and product-based M.Tech programmes without the need for publishing papers,” it added.

They also directed all IITs to revamp or redesign the MTech curriculum in line with their specific needs and vision within the next year.

The Council also deliberated upon the need to reposition IIT PhD programmes as engines of innovation, leadership, and global competitiveness.

IIT Ropar proposed a comprehensive reform of doctoral education in IITs to address persistent challenges such as prolonged PhD durations, administrative delays, limited mentorship and underutilised infrastructure.

“A shift to a project-first PhD model was recommended, emphasising structured timelines, predefined research goals, and industry collaboration. To foster interdisciplinary research and global exposure, the concept of networked PhD programmes across IITs and with international universities was introduced,” it said.