EV Retail Sales Surge 16.37% To 22.7 Lakh In 2025
The EV makers had recorded a total sale of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) said.
Electric car sales rose 77.04 per cent to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2 per cent to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.
The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units compared to 11,49,416 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 11.36 per cent.
Similarly, the e-three-wheeler retail sales rose 15.39 per cent to 7,97,733 units in 2025 against 6,91,313 units sold in 2024, FADA said.
