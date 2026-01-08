Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EV Retail Sales Surge 16.37% To 22.7 Lakh In 2025


2026-01-08 05:03:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales surged 16.37 per cent year-on-year to 22,70,107 units in 2025, driven by a 77 per cent jump in electric passenger car sales, according to data released by dealers' body FADA on Wednesday.

The EV makers had recorded a total sale of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) said.


Electric car sales rose 77.04 per cent to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2 per cent to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.

The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units compared to 11,49,416 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 11.36 per cent.

Similarly, the e-three-wheeler retail sales rose 15.39 per cent to 7,97,733 units in 2025 against 6,91,313 units sold in 2024, FADA said.

Kashmir Observer

