Strict Ban Imposed On Waste Discharge Into Nallah Sukhnag
According to the notice, it has been observed that some inhabitants residing along the banks of Nallah Sukhnag, particularly in Mazhama, Kanihama and Batapora areas of Narbal, are illegally using pipes and other arrangements to discharge solid and liquid waste, including household sewage, directly into the stream.
The notice states that such practices are causing severe environmental pollution, contaminating water bodies, and posing health hazards to the public, besides violating established environmental norms and sanitation guidelines.
