Strict Ban Imposed On Waste Discharge Into Nallah Sukhnag


2026-01-08 05:03:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Office of the Block Development Officer Narbal has issued a strict public notice prohibiting the discharge of solid and liquid waste into Nallah Sukhnag, citing serious environmental and public health concerns.

According to the notice, it has been observed that some inhabitants residing along the banks of Nallah Sukhnag, particularly in Mazhama, Kanihama and Batapora areas of Narbal, are illegally using pipes and other arrangements to discharge solid and liquid waste, including household sewage, directly into the stream.


The notice states that such practices are causing severe environmental pollution, contaminating water bodies, and posing health hazards to the public, besides violating established environmental norms and sanitation guidelines.

Kashmir Observer

