Nvidia, Siemens expand cooperation on industrial AI
(MENAFN) US chipmaker Nvidia and German engineering giant Siemens announced Tuesday that they are expanding their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The collaboration aims to integrate AI more deeply into real-world industrial processes and workflows.
"Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others’ operations," Nvidia said in a statement.
The two firms plan to create an AI-accelerated industrial portfolio and collaborate on the design of next-generation AI factories. Nvidia will contribute its AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and planning tools, while Siemens will provide hardware, software, and the expertise of hundreds of industrial AI specialists.
Siemens CEO Roland Busch emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, stating: "Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system — redefining how the physical world is designed, built and run — to scale AI and create real-world impact.”
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang echoed this vision, noting that generative AI and accelerated computing have sparked a “new industrial revolution.” He explained that digital twins — once passive simulations — are evolving into active intelligence systems capable of shaping the physical world.
"Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world’s leading industrial software with NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality — empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world," Huang added.
