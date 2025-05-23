Who Will Face Kim Jong Un's Wrath After North Korea's 5,000-Ton Warship Disaster - Death Penalty Next?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was reportedly present as his brand new 5,000-ton naval destroyer disastrously toppled over during its launch into the water, an incident that has left him visibly furious. The catastrophic mishap, which took place in the eastern port city of Chongjin, is said to have been publicly condemned by Kim as a“criminal act” caused by“absolute carelessness,” according to state media.

New satellite imagery shows the warship lying on its side in the water, now partially concealed by blue tarps to obscure the damage. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the destroyer“became unbalanced and was punctured in its bottom sections after a transport cradle on the stern section slid off first and became stuck.”

Kim attended a ceremony for the country's first navy destroyer in Nampo last month and had been present again this April for the launch of this second vessel, where no footage was released - likely due to the accident.

NEW: Kim Jong Un reportedly watched as his brand new 5000-ton warship toppled over right in front of him during a failed launch into the water is fuming after the humiliating disaster and is accusing military officials and scientists of a "criminal act."New satellite... twitter/GP9CZEBUo9

Kim's wrath was reportedly directed toward military officials and scientists, whom he accused of carrying out a“criminal act caused by pure carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.” The KCNA report added that those responsible could face severe punishment, with Kim stating they would be“dealt with.” Political observers now suggest that those deemed 'responsible' for the disaster could face the death penalty.

South Korean military and intelligence sources, in coordination with U.S. agencies, assessed that the launch failed due to a“side-launch attempt” that left the warship listing in the water. However, North Korean officials have downplayed the severity of the damage.

KCNA reported on Friday that“an underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom.” The report noted“the hull starboard was scratched and a certain amount of seawater flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel,” but the damage was“not serious.”

Authorities have launched an official investigation into the incident. Hong Kil Ho, the manager of the shipyard in Chongjin where the accident occurred, was reportedly summoned by law enforcement.

Experts estimate it will take“two or three days to keep the balance of the warship by pumping up the seawater from the flooded chamber,” with a full restoration to the correct position expected to take around 10 days.

The destroyer is believed to be similar to the 5,000-ton-class vessel Choe Hyon, unveiled last month and said by North Korea to be equipped with the“most powerful weapons.” Seoul's military has suggested Russian assistance in the warship's construction, possibly linked to North Korea's support for Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.