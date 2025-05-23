Vivo Expert Dr. Wang Ruixin Wins 3GPP Excellence Award For Outstanding Contribution To 5G OTA Standards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) formally announced that Dr. Wang Ruixin, a leading telecommunications expert at vivo, has received the prestigious 3GPP Excellence Award 2024 during the 3GPP RAN4#115 meeting held in Malta on May 19, 2025. Presented by 3GPP, an authoritative global communication standards body, the award honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the development of mobile communication technology specifications. Dr. Wang's achievement is an acknowledgment of his technical leadership and underscores vivo's position as one of the global leaders in 5G core technology R&D and international standard setting.

The 3GPP Excellence Award trophy presented to Dr. Wang Ruixin

The 3GPP Excellence Award ceremony at the RAN4#115 meeting in Malta, May 2025

Dr. Wang ' s Award Recognizes Exceptional Technical Contributions

3GPP is the world's leading telecommunication standard development body. It currently has more than 850 member companies from over 40 countries, including mobile network operators, equipment manufacturers, instrumentation manufacturers, chipmakers, universities and R&D institutions. The technical specifications produced by 3GPP directly impact the communication experience of billions of users around the world.

Established in 2012, the 3GPP Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding technical contributions to the 3GPP working groups. Each year, a maximum of four recipients are selected from all technical specification groups, including Radio Access Networks (RAN), Services & Systems Aspects (SA) and Core Network & Terminals (CT). According to 3GPP statistics, over 1,000 representatives participated in the standard discussions across its working groups in 2024. Dr. Wang stood out with his breakthrough contribution to the field of 5G OTA standards, becoming the second expert from the RAN4 Working Group to receive this honor since the award was established.

At the award ceremony, the 3GPP RAN4 leadership team highlighted Dr. Wang's dedication and expertise. "His strong technical expertise, dedication and excellent leadership has made him a successful and outstanding delegate in 3GPP RAN4. Many thanks for Ruixin's excellent work and contribution!" they stated.

Dr. Wang Ruixin has been actively engaged in 3GPP technical standardization work for many years. In the 5G era, he has served as the Rapporteur for multiple standard projects (WI/SI), leading the development of mobile terminal radiated performance and Over-the-Air (OTA) testing standards. Under his leadership, 3GPP achieved several industry milestones in this field, including the finalization of 5G UE OTA requirements in 2024 - a groundbreaking accomplishment in the industry.

Beyond his individual technical contributions, as vivo's prime delegate of RAN4 working group, Dr. Wang has led the vivo RAN4 team participation in technical discussions across multiple topics, actively driving the development of 3GPP standards.

From Technical Breakthroughs to Ecosystem Building: vivo's Methodology for Standard Innovation

Dr. Wang's achievements reflect vivo's systematic investment in the field of communication technology. As a global leader in smartphone manufacturing, vivo established the Communications Research Institute in 2016, focusing on cutting-edge mobile communication research, international/industry standard development, and core technology verification and testing for the group.

To date, vivo has submitted over 17,000 5G technical proposals to 3GPP, participated in the formulation of more than 700 technical standards, and applied for over 7,000 patents for 5G and 6G technologies. It has successfully driven projects such as UE power saving, Multi-SIM, LP-WUS, and narrowband voice satellite communication within 3GPP. vivo has also developed prototypes for 5.5G and 6G technologies, including NTN, RedCap, AI+ communication, 6G mobile computing-network integration, 6G integrated sensing and communication, 6G data plane, and 6G backscatter technologies. Additionally, vivo has published six 6G white papers and three technical books through People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, making outstanding contributions to the formulation of global mobile communication standards and the advancement of the industry.

With its achievements and contributions in 5G standard setting, technology validation, testing, product development, and application, vivo was awarded the National Science and Technology Progress Award First Prize in June 2024, consolidating its leading position in the field of global communication technology.

Dr. Wang's 3GPP Excellence Award marks a career milestone and demonstrates vivo's innovation leadership. As the global communication industry steps into a new decade of "intelligent connectivity for all", innovation pioneers like vivo are writing a new chapter in the history of world communications.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company driven by design to create exceptional products, with smart terminals and intelligent services at its core. It aims to bridge the gap between people and the digital world, offering users a more convenient and personalized mobile digital life. Guided by its corporate values of 'Benfen' (staying grounded), user orientation, design-driven innovation, continuous learning, and teamwork, vivo integrates sustainable development strategies across its value chain, striving to become a healthier, enduring world-class enterprise.

Headquartered in Dongguan, China, vivo taps into local talent resources and maintains an extensive R&D network spanning Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Xi'an. Its research covers a wide range of frontier areas, including 5G communication, artificial intelligence, industrial design, and imaging technology. Currently, vivo's manufacturing network (including authorized production) boasts an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million units, with sales covering over 60 countries and regions and a user base exceeding 500 million.

