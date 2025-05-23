Kajol Visits City Of Joy To Seek Her Ma’S Blessings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol recently arrived in Kolkata, often fondly referred to as the 'City of Joy.'

Her visit was a spiritual one, as she sought blessings from Maa Durga at a local temple. Known for her deep cultural roots, Kajol took a moment to express her gratitude and devotion during the promotions of her upcoming film. On Friday, the 'Dilwale' actress shared a couple of her photos and wrote,“In Kolkata to take my #maa 's blessings for the promotions .. I'm simply grateful.. thank u ! #maa27june #kolkatadiaries #thekolkatalove #dakshineswartemple @devgnfilms @officialjiostudios.”

In the images, the actress is seen dressed in a pink saree and striking different poses for the camera. Interestingly, Kajol's arrival in Kolkata marked a return to her cultural and familial roots. Though the actress was raised in Mumbai, her connection to the 'City of Joy' runs deep. Her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, hailed from Kolkata and was a prominent Bengali actor. This heritage continues to shape Kajol's cultural identity, and she often speaks fondly of her ties to Bengal.

Her grandfather, Sashadhar Mukherjee, was also a towering figure in Indian cinema, known for co-founding Filmistan Studio in Mumbai. Yet, his beginnings trace back to Kolkata, further anchoring Kajol's bond with the city.

Over the years, the actress has made several trips to Kolkata, always finding time to immerse herself in the city's rich traditions - especially during Durga Puja, a festival that holds immense personal meaning for her. From savoring traditional Bengali delicacies to immersing herself in the city's vibrant celebrations, Kajol's bond with Kolkata transcends nostalgia - it is a vibrant reflection of her heritage and a personal celebration of her roots.

On May 22, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress offered prayers at the divine Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata. Kajol's visit to Kolkata comes just days before the release of her upcoming film“Maa,” where she takes on the powerful role of a mother willing to go to any lengths to protect her child from looming danger. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Helmed by director Vishal Furia, "Maa" is set for a theatrical release on June 27 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.