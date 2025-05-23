Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India's Biggest Anti-Naxal Strike | 27 Killed, Top Leader Basavaraju Eliminated!


2025-05-23 12:30:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a landmark operation, Indian security forces eliminated 27 Naxalites, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forests. This decisive blow marks a turning point in India's fight against Maoist insurgency. The operation, based on precise intelligence, also resulted in the recovery of weapons and documents.

