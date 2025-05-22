Intelligent Technical Solutions Partners With Black Breach

ATLANTA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions ("ITS"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Black Breach, LLC ("Black Breach") in partnership with Justin Shanken, the company's founder. Founded in 2015, Black Breach is an Atlanta-based provider of managed cybersecurity and compliance services to clients across the country. Black Breach's proprietary tools and cybersecurity expertise have attracted clients across a variety of regulated end-markets, including auto dealerships and entertainment. The partnership with Black Breach will further strengthen ITS's cybersecurity and compliance capabilities and team.

"Since founding Black Breach, our mission has been to deliver military-grade cybersecurity solutions and defend organizations from the rapidly changing threat landscape," said Justin Shanken, Founder and CEO of Black Breach. Justin is a recognized leader in the cybersecurity field, with over two decades of experience in counterintelligence and cybersecurity.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Black Breach. We have built an incredible team of cybersecurity professionals committed to protecting our clients. We are excited to leverage ITS's resources and capabilities to accelerate our vision for the company," added Justin Shanken. By partnering with ITS, Black Breach will expand its reach and gain access to additional capabilities that will enable the company to drive its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Black Breach. Justin and his team have built an impressive business that strengthens the ITS cybersecurity brand and capabilities. As a nationally-recognized MSSP, this collaboration enhances our ability to deliver even more comprehensive support and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our clients. Cybersecurity is an integral part of the solution we provide to clients, and we are excited to expand and strengthen our current offering," said Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS.

Since partnering with Tower Arch Capital in May of 2022, Intelligent Technical Solutions has acquired nine managed service providers throughout the United States and collectively serves over 600 clients across end markets such as architecture, automotive, healthcare, non-profit, professional services, finance, insurance, and several others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP and BDO USA LLP.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions is a provider of managed cybersecurity and IT services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, ITS provides managed cybersecurity, compliance, IT, cloud, VoIP phone, and fiber internet services to small and medium sized businesses (20-500 seats) throughout the Midwest and Western United States. In its decades of service, ITS has received several accolades and recognition from distinguished award-giving bodies. Most recently, the company was recognized by the MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs, CRN Fast Growth 2024, Channel Futures MSP 501 2024 and MSP Titans of the Industry. For more information, please visit .

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Intelligent Technical Solutions

