New Mini-Book Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of Florence Nightingale: “The Amazing Life Of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity” Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning actor, author, speaker, and nurse historian, is proud to announce the release of her latest mini-book,, published by Tremendous Leadership . This compact and compelling biography offers readers a powerful introduction to the trials, triumphs, and enduring influence of one of history's most extraordinary women of faith.

Florence Nightingale is widely recognized as the founder of modern nursing, but her life encompassed far more than her work during the Crimean War. With vivid storytelling and historical insight, Campbell highlights Nightingale's leadership, scientific innovation, and social reform efforts-all driven by a deep spiritual calling and unshakable integrity.

“This book is a perfect introduction for readers who want to understand Florence Nightingale's impact without committing to a full-length biography,” says Campbell.“It fits in your pocket or purse, making it ideal for inspiration on the go.”

This is Dr. Campbell's second book exploring Nightingale's legacy. Her previous work, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, offers a deeper reflection on how Nightingale's values can inform today's healthcare challenges and leadership needs. Through writing, speaking, and performance, Campbell continues to illuminate the timeless relevance of Nightingale's life and work.

Dr. Tracey Jones of Tremendous Leadership interviewed Campbell here:

About the Author

Candace Campbell, DNP, RN, CNL, CVP, FNAP , is an award-winning author, nurse, and performer. She is known for her solo theatrical portrayal of Florence Nightingale and her contributions to healthcare leadership and professional development. Her unique blend of art and science brings historical figures to life in ways that educate, inspire, and transform.

The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity

Available now through TremendousLeadership.com

An inspiring gift for healthcare professionals, students, and lifelong learners.

Contact:

Dr. Candy Campbell

...

202-519-1311



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at