New Mini-Book Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of Florence Nightingale: “The Amazing Life Of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity” Now Available
Florence Nightingale is widely recognized as the founder of modern nursing, but her life encompassed far more than her work during the Crimean War. With vivid storytelling and historical insight, Campbell highlights Nightingale's leadership, scientific innovation, and social reform efforts-all driven by a deep spiritual calling and unshakable integrity.
“This book is a perfect introduction for readers who want to understand Florence Nightingale's impact without committing to a full-length biography,” says Campbell.“It fits in your pocket or purse, making it ideal for inspiration on the go.”
This is Dr. Campbell's second book exploring Nightingale's legacy. Her previous work, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, offers a deeper reflection on how Nightingale's values can inform today's healthcare challenges and leadership needs. Through writing, speaking, and performance, Campbell continues to illuminate the timeless relevance of Nightingale's life and work.
Dr. Tracey Jones of Tremendous Leadership interviewed Campbell here:
About the Author
Candace Campbell, DNP, RN, CNL, CVP, FNAP , is an award-winning author, nurse, and performer. She is known for her solo theatrical portrayal of Florence Nightingale and her contributions to healthcare leadership and professional development. Her unique blend of art and science brings historical figures to life in ways that educate, inspire, and transform.
The Amazing Life of Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity
Available now through TremendousLeadership.com
An inspiring gift for healthcare professionals, students, and lifelong learners.
Contact:
Dr. Candy Campbell
...
202-519-1311
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment