Garnacho Questions Limited Role in Final
(MENAFN) Brennan Johnson’s goal in the opening half brought an end to Tottenham Hotspur’s 17-year wait for silverware and simultaneously confirmed Manchester United's exclusion from European competitions next season.
The match not only had significant implications for both clubs but also sparked controversy regarding team selection.
Alejandro Garnacho, aged 20, was left out of the starting lineup in favor of Mason Mount for the decisive game in Bilbao.
He entered the pitch only in the final 19 minutes of regulation time, replacing the England international.
The Argentine winger, who had previously been associated with potential moves to Chelsea and Napoli during the January transfer window, expressed dissatisfaction with his limited involvement.
"Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know," Garnacho remarked, revealing his discontent with manager Amorim's decision.
He also hinted that his future could be influenced by the events of the final: "The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards."
Just hours before the match began, Garnacho posted a photo on social media showing himself celebrating past victories in the 2024 FA Cup final and Community Shield, possibly signaling his disappointment at being sidelined.
His brother, Roberto Garnacho, also voiced support, sharing on Instagram that the winger had been "thrown under the bus".
