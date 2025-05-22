UAE To Launch 'Emirates International Holy Quran Award', Host 20 Guest Scholars During Ramadan

UAE will launch the“Emirates International Holy Quran Award” in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Around 20 scholars from different countries will be hosted in the Emirates as part of the "President's Guests Programme" during the month of Ramadan, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced.

The award includes three branches: International Top Winners, National Top Winners, and the Emirates Quranic Personality. It will honour a group of winners of first place in Quranic competitions and awards organised worldwide in 2024, the authority said, during a media briefing held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Ramadan programme for guest scholars will cover all the emirates of the country, and will include sermon lectures, Ramadan evenings, religious seminars, and humanitarian events, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, explained.

The authority's plan this year is based on five axes, the first of which is readiness and preparation to provide the best services in mosques and enable them to perform their mission in society. More than 700,000 sermons were implemented in them, and a number of Friday sermons were allocated in preparation for the holy month. The second session of the“Our Mosques, Fortress and Faith” program was launched in the month of Sha'ban, during which thousands of lessons were implemented at the level of the country's mosques through the programmes and publications printed by the authority.

He explained that the Authority has also implemented an enriching scientific programme for mosque workers in order to provide them with solid knowledge about the rulings of fasting,

He also revealed some of the projects related to mosques this year, including the“We Plant Our Mosques Campaign” which is still ongoing, the opening of 54 mosques in various regions of the country, the maintenance of 152 mosques, and the development of the reporting platform under the name“Harzat Platform”.