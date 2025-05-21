Lincoln Electric Unveils Customizable Fume Extraction Hood For Robotic Welding Lines

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Lincoln Electric introduces 'hood' system for fume extraction in robotic work areas

May 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Lincoln Electric has launched its Prism Robotic Line Hood, a fume extraction hood designed for large-scale automated production lines and large manual cutting areas.

The Prism Robotic Line Hood is engineered to fit specific dimensions and can accommodate unique workspace configurations.

The Prism Robotic Line Hood is our most cost-effective solution for large production lines with three or more robotic arms and can be customized for up to 30 arms.

Backed by a team of expert environmental specialists, each project begins with a comprehensive assessment of the work area.

Each design is tailored to the unique workspace – regardless of shape or size – delivering optimal performance and value.

Key features include:



Fume containment . Fume is contained within the hooded area which helps prevent it from spreading to other production areas within your facility.

Fume extraction . Designed to be paired with a Prism Central System Filter Bank to extract fume and recirculate filtered air back into the facility.

Engineered to fit your space . All materials are engineered and designed to fit your space and your specific needs.

Versatile mounting options . The hood can be mounted to the automation cell itself, use standalone legs, or be suspended from the ceiling. Installed by the experts . Materials are cut-to-size in the field and assembled on-site by Lincoln Electric-approved installers.

Michael Relko, senior product manager at Lincoln Electric, says:“No two welding operations – manual or automated – are exactly the same.

“Fume extraction needs vary from one workplace to another, depending on many factors and circumstances. The Prism Robotic Line Hood takes the complexity out of fume management.

“Our environmental specialists design a system tailored to your space and extraction needs, and our certified installers ensure fast, seamless installation to deliver filtered air to your team quickly and efficiently.”