Finops Foundation Launches 2025 Finops Framework With Scopes For Cloud+, And Adds New Premier Members Reflecting The Expanded Practice

The latest State of FinOps survey shows the majority of FinOps practices are beginning to manage SaaS spend as part of FinOps practitioners responsibilities. Some FinOps practices have also begun to apply their capabilities to private cloud and data center scopes of spending in a "Cloud+" approach to FinOps.

American Express, NVIDIA, AMD, ServiceNow and Snowflake join the FinOps Foundation as Premier Members

The FinOps Framework has been updated to reflect the present-day practice of FinOps as it evolves to a Cloud+ approach to managing technology spend. The 2025 revisions include the addition of Scopes as a core element of the Framework , and incremental updates to the definition of FinOps and the language used to describe the Principles, Domains, and Capabilities to align with the addition of Scopes.

"We are thrilled to add this list of esteemed companies to the FinOps Foundation who are representative of the evolution of FinOps best practices into broader areas of technology spend," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "FinOps is now ubiquitous in the enterprise landscape for public cloud, and FinOps teams are being asked by leadership to bring the benefits to other areas such as AI and SaaS. The FinOps Foundation is focused on providing best practices and education to help practitioners navigate the additional areas of spend that practitioners are being asked by their executives to manage."

American Express shared their journey in implementing FinOps practices at FinOps X 2024 , emphasizing the executive leadership led cross-functional collaboration to achieve financial accountability and operational efficiency in cloud spending and are expanding into additional areas of technology spend.

"American Express is a technology-powered enterprise that is focused on delivering increased scale and efficiency, improved speed to market, high quality, and security, while always keeping our customers at the center of all we do," said Keena Blunschi, Vice President of Technology at American Express and member of the FinOps Foundation Governing Board . "FinOps is where innovation meets accountability, bringing together engineering, finance and product teams to lead responsibly at scale. Open collaboration is the engine of innovation, and we look forward to working with the FinOps Foundation community to continue advancing our innovation agenda in support of business growth."

In addition, with the rise of AI spending, which typically goes across different areas of technology scopes, practitioners are looking for best practices to help manage this sudden increase of investment.

"As NVIDIA continues to pioneer AI technologies available across every cloud, establishing proper FinOps for AI has become critical for business success. We're joining the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member to help define industry standards, drive accountability through metrics, and ensure customers maximize both performance and value from their AI infrastructure investments," said AJ Nish, Senior Manager for Product and Engineering at NVIDIA.

For AMD, joining the FinOps Foundation demonstrates their commitment to delivering value out of organizations technology investments from a hardware perspective.

"AMD believes in the power of open source and collaborative ecosystems to accelerate technological progress, and that's never been more important than with the explosion of AI," said Suresh Andani, senior director, Product Management, Cloud Business at AMD. "The FinOps Foundation, as part of the Linux Foundation, embodies this spirit by providing a framework for managing the complex costs associated with AI development and deployment. By contributing to and engaging with the FinOps community, we're helping to build a more transparent and efficient cloud environment for AI, enabling organizations to focus on innovation and delivering exceptional AI-driven results."

ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, unifies AI, data and workflows on one secure system of action to drive exponential productivity across every corner of the enterprise. With more than 20 years of workflow automation experience, ServiceNow is eliminating operational silos, enabling enterprises to tackle their most complex challenges and accelerate AI adoption at scale.

"ServiceNow has joined the FinOps Foundation at a pivotal moment when FinOps and traditional asset management practices are increasingly converging. Customers are raising expectations for value and outcomes across their entire IT portfolio, while also turning to AI to accelerate timelines," said Julian Flores, senior director of product management, IT Asset Management at ServiceNow. "This move underscores ServiceNow's commitment to helping organizations optimize their cloud investments and drive financial accountability. By integrating FinOps principles with AI-driven insights, ServiceNow aims to empower customers to achieve greater efficiency and agility in managing their IT assets."

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, delivers a fully managed service for organizations to store, process, and analyze data at scale across multiple cloud providers, and its platform provides a secure and trusted backdrop for organizations' AI strategies. Not only is Snowflake the first cloud-based data and AI platform provider to join the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member, but the Snowflake platform is one of the most widely requested Cloud+ services by FinOps Foundation members. As a thought leader in managing cloud spend at scale, Snowflake already leverages FinOps best practices by driving customer engagements through their Value Engineering team and delivering ongoing releases of built-in cost management capabilities to customers. Joining the FinOps Foundation is another step to helping customers efficiently use Snowflake:

"Implementing FinOps is fundamental to the success of our customers, and Snowflake has already been enabling the FinOps Framework with our extensive built-in cost visibility, and control and optimization capabilities. We are excited to join the FinOps Foundation to continue to unlock that value more widely," said Vishal Mehrotra, Vice President of Solution Engineering at Snowflake.

These new members and the global FinOps community plan to come together at FinOps X to further deepen best practices on June 2-5 in San Diego.

The FinOps Foundation is a nonprofit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

