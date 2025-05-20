China's Hightx To Invest EGP 851.7M In Decorative Fabrics Plant In Qantara West
The new facility will span 65,000 square meters and involve a total investment of $17m (approximately EGP 851.7m), fully self-financed by Hightx. The project is expected to generate around 300 direct jobs and produce over 20m meters of fabric annually, with 100% of its output earmarked for export markets.
Gamal El-Din hailed the Qantara West zone as a success story in attracting international investment and advancing Egypt's industrial capabilities.“This agreement reflects growing investor confidence in Qantara West as a competitive hub for textile manufacturing and export-oriented industries,” he said.
He emphasized that the new project aligns with SCZONE's broader strategy to foster industrial integration and expand Egypt's export base. The zone is already home to a cluster of textile-related operations, including spinning, weaving, ready-made garments, and decorative fabrics, creating a fully integrated supply chain.
“This synergy strengthens Egypt's position in global textile markets and reinforces our regional leadership in an industry rooted in experience and tradition,” Gamal El-Din added.
With the addition of Hightx's investment, Qantara West now hosts 20 contracted projects with combined investments totaling $596.5m, generating more than 27,600 direct job opportunities. Its strategic location-between SCZONE ports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean, and near population centers rich in skilled labor-gives it a key advantage in attracting labor-intensive industries.
Founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1990, Hightx has grown into a global leader in decorative fabrics and home textiles. The company operates across fabric design and production, furniture manufacturing, and hospitality services. It also maintains research and sales centers in the United States and runs furniture factories in both China and Vietnam.
