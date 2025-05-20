Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Charity Launches New Project In Sudan

2025-05-20 11:01:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of families affected by war, Qatar Charity's (QC) field teams in Sudan have launched a new initiative aimed at supporting displaced families in the states of Gedaref, Kassala, and the Red Sea.
The project provides essential food supplies, daily meals, and basic shelter items to families planning to voluntarily return to their homes. In Port Sudan, QC carried out interventions at the 'Peace and Happiness Between Two Homes' shelter centre, as part of a broader initiative to provide meals and living essentials for displaced people.
In Gedaref, QC implemented a series of successful food and shelter support interventions under the same project, benefiting thousands of displaced families. Displaced individuals from the Red Sea, Gedaref, and Kassala expressed their gratitude and highlighted how these initiatives have helped ease their humanitarian burden and strengthened their resilience. Acting director of QC's Sudan Office, Tareq Mohyeddin, said the project successfully addressed the basic needs of many displaced people in the Red Sea, Gedaref, and Kassala, offering critical support in food, clothing, and shelter.

