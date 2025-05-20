Banorte, Led By Chairman Carlos Hank-González, Named Best Latin American Bank For Innovation And Technology By The Banker

Digitalization in the opening of automobile loans, increased remittance collection capacity for customers and non-customers, as well as the electronic opening of insurance policies.

Artificial Intelligence:

Through the Elina platform, the Banorte Contact Center consolidates 25 systems in one place, reducing the average customer service time from 10 minutes to 50 seconds.

Financial Inclusion:



The implementation of the voice-over functionality in the Banorte Móvil application allows more visually impaired customers to perform financial transactions independently. Banorte is the only bank in Mexico that has managed to expand its biometric verification process from using the index finger to the possibility of registering any of the 10 fingerprints. The above, thanks to a direct connection with the data centers of the National Electoral Institute.

"We are very pleased to have received this award from The Banker. This award recognizes us as an innovative, inclusive, customer-focused financial institution and market leader in Latin America, said Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

To bestow these awards, The Banker evaluated more than 200 companies from various regions and different financial services categories.

The Banker, the most important specialized publication for international banking, annually awards this prize, which is considered a standard of excellence.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and remittance businesses. In addition to being an active participant in the derivatives market.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in Mexico in terms of asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 34,019 employees, 1,200 branches, 11,461 ATMs, 225,286 Point-of-Sale Terminals, and 19,719 correspondents.

