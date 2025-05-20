Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend


2025-05-20 04:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWICH, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) approved a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.86 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 175 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: , , and /Insurance .

Contact: Scott A. Kingsley President and CEO
Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109574110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search