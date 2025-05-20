Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw Joins Physician Partners Of America In The Tampa Bay Area
"We're glad to welcome Dr. Fedoriw to the team," said Josh Helms, CEO of Physician Partners of America. "His clinical background and experience with a range of interventional procedures will be a strong asset to our patients and providers in the Tampa Bay area."
Dr. Fedoriw added, "Joining PPOA allows me to continue doing what I value most-helping people get back to living without chronic pain. I look forward to working with a collaborative team that prioritizes patient care and innovation."
Dr. Fedoriw is now accepting new patients.
Dr. Fedoriw is now accepting new patients.
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit .
