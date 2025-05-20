Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw Joins Physician Partners Of America In The Tampa Bay Area

MENAFN - PR Newswire) He offers advanced procedures such as the treatment options for vertebrogenic back pain, techniques to stabilize the spine and relieve nerve compression, and spinal cord stimulation for neuropathic conditions. His approach emphasizes reducing reliance on long-term opioid use through evidence-based, minimally invasive therapies.

"We're glad to welcome Dr. Fedoriw to the team," said Josh Helms, CEO of Physician Partners of America. "His clinical background and experience with a range of interventional procedures will be a strong asset to our patients and providers in the Tampa Bay area."

Dr. Fedoriw added, "Joining PPOA allows me to continue doing what I value most-helping people get back to living without chronic pain. I look forward to working with a collaborative team that prioritizes patient care and innovation."

Dr. Fedoriw is now accepting new patients.

Make an appointment with Dr. Fedoriw by calling 800-400-PPOA

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit .

