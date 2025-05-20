Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rpt To Correct Title (Read Undersecretary)


2025-05-20 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MIL-KUWAIT-SPAIN-DEFENSE
Kuwait's Defense Undersecretary discusses joint interests with Spanish official

KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with Spanish State Secretary for Trade Amparo Lopez Senovilla to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the defense and security sectors.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense following the meeting, the discussions took place during Senovilla's official visit to Kuwait.
The defense undersecretary emphasized Kuwait's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Spain and praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.
He also stressed the importance of enhancing strategic partnerships, especially in defense and security, to support mutual interests and promote regional and international stability.
Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait Manuel Gamayo, senior officials and other members of the visiting delegation, attended the meeting. (end)
ajr


MENAFN20052025000071011013ID1109573857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search