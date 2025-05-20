403
Kuwait Affirms Commitment To Keeping Pace With Justice Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 20 (KUNA) -- Counsellor and First Attorney General of Kuwait, Tariq Khaled Al-Nisf, on Tuesday confirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing its justice system at the 13th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
Speaking to KUNA, he highlighted the importance of innovation and modern technologies in the legal field, noting discussions on digital tools to improve justice.
Al-Nisf held bilateral meetings during the forum to strengthen legal cooperation among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Moscow, Counselor Ahmad Al-Buaijan, emphasized that the forum's ideas could lead to new legislative initiatives and improved global legal systems.
The forum focuses on "Law: Lessons of the Past for the Future" and will run until May 21. Kuwait's participation underscores its dedication to international legal cooperation and advancing digital transformation in the judiciary. (end)
