Autostore Installs 300Th Warehouse System In North America At Medline Facility

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Medline facility becomes AutoStore's 300th installation in North America

May 20, 2025 by Sam Francis

AutoStore , maker of the most widely-used warehouse automated storage and retrieval system, says it has“surpassed 300 installations across North America”.

The 300th system, located at Medline's new site in Aurora, Colorado, marks a full-circle moment for AutoStore.

More than a decade ago, Medline became AutoStore's very first North American customer.

Today, Medline operates over 20 AutoStore systems across the US, deploying 1,990 robots to support high-throughput fulfillment and enable next-day delivery to 95 percent of its customers nationwide.

Keith White, chief commercial officer at AutoStore, says:“Every AutoStore system is more than a warehouse upgrade; it's a high-throughput advantage. We are a promise that businesses can move faster, serve better, and keep up with a world that does not slow down.

“Passing this milestone shows that fulfillment is not just a back-end operation anymore. It is a front-line advantage. Our customers are using AutoStore to stay ahead, no matter how fast demand moves.”

Fulfillment built for a world that won't wait

In the“age of instant”, fulfillment has become a competitive battleground. Customers expect fast, accurate deliveries every time. Businesses that can't keep up risk losing them.

AutoStore helps brands meet these expectations by turning their warehouses into high-performance fulfillment engines.

With faster pick speeds, near-perfect accuracy, and systems that scale without downtime, companies can serve more customers, more reliably, even as demand fluctuates.

Because of this, notable brands including Bosch, and Ford Motor Company, have selected AutoStore to power their automation strategies.

Long-standing customers like Best Buy, Sonepar, and DB Schenker have also expanded their use of AutoStore technology, underscoring the system's adaptability and reliability in meeting evolving business needs.

Daniel Schwartz, vice president of engineering at Medline, says:“When we first installed AutoStore more than a decade ago, we were building the foundation for a smarter, faster supply chain.

“Today, with over 20 systems and 1,800 robots across our network, that investment is paying off in real ways. AutoStore has helped us move quicker, pick smarter, and stay ready for whatever our customers need.

“It is not just about efficiency. It is about getting critical medical supplies where they are needed, when they are needed most.”

Across North America, AutoStore's 300 installations now move millions of products daily, with more than 44,000 robots in operation.

AutoStore helps businesses scale smarter and faster, ensuring extremely fast order processing times, with an average bin retrieval time of about 27 seconds and an average time of 1-4 minutes for urgent orders.

As AutoStore continues to scale across North America, each installation is a step toward smarter, faster, and more resilient fulfillment.

With advanced robotics, powerful software, and a strong partner ecosystem, AutoStore is not just keeping up with demand, it's moving things forward.

Earlier this year, AutoStore unveiled its latest technology suite, which includes CarouselAI, an AI-powered robotic piece-picking solution; VersaPort, a flexible next-generation workstation; and the Essentials Software Package to optimize system performance.

These new solutions, along with the introduction of the Service Tower, are designed to help businesses of all sizes boost throughput, maximize space, and future-proof their fulfillment operations.

But technology alone isn't enough, says AutoStore – how the company organizes and engages with customers is“just as critical”.

Looking ahead: A regionally empowered operating model

Effective May 1, 2025, the Americas commercial organization has been realigned to better support the full customer journey.

Partner Sales, Solution Consulting, Business Development, Customer Success, Technical Account Management, and Regional Marketing Execution are now unified under one regional leadership team.

This alignment is designed to deliver a more seamless and consistent customer experience, ensuring faster responses, deeper collaboration, and greater value at every stage.

This structure gives AutoStore the agility to respond quickly, collaborate deeply, and deliver a seamless experience across the full customer journey.

By combining the collective expertise of AutoStore and its partners, drawn from working with over 1,200 customers across 1,650 sites worldwide, AutoStore says it is better equipped to solve complex challenges, accelerate automation efforts, and drive measurable ROI.

New leadership for a new era of speed

As AutoStore scales its presence, it has promoted Mike Dickson as president of the Americas to lead its next phase of growth.

Dickson has grown with AutoStore since 2020, most recently serving as AutoStore's Chief Revenue Officer and previously, Senior Vice President of Business Global Development.

His career spans 30 years of experience in automation. Dickson empowers customers to rethink space as a growth engine.

He now leads efforts to scale customer success, deepen integration partnerships, and extend AutoStore's global impact.

Dickson says:“The companies we work with aren't just adding automation. They are building fulfillment systems that can handle whatever tomorrow throws at them.

“Building the most efficient fulfillment systems per square foot has never been more important, especially in a market where customers expect more and space costs more.

At a time when the future of fulfillment is being written every day, AutoStore says its goal is“simply to help more businesses, no matter their size or starting point”.