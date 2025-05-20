TRYX Made Another Appearance At COMPUTEX, Showcasing An All-New Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At ​, ​, a leading innovator in high-performance PC hardware, is set to redefine the future of computing with its latest product lineup (Booth: ​). Showcasingspanning cooling solutions, chassis designs, lighting systems, and customization tools, TRYX continues to push boundaries with its user-driven engineering philosophy.

​Next-Gen Cooling & Visual Excellence











​ PANORAMA : The world's first AIO liquid cooler with an ​ L-shaped 3D AMOLED screen (6.5” 2K @60Hz), powered by ​ 8th-gen Asetek pump and customizable ARGB fans for unmatched performance and aesthetics. ​ PANORAMA SE : Features a ​ detachable AMOLED display with "Waterfall" animation effects and ​ 280W TDP cooling for extreme workloads.

​ PANORAMA WB : A modular water block for custom loop enthusiasts, retaining the signature ​ 6.5” AMOLED screen and full ​ KANALI software control .









​TRYX STAGE 360mm AIO :features L-shape dual screen water block with ​ mini "stage" aesthetics , supporting dynamic visuals via KANALI.







​ ARCVISION : The ​ first glasses-free 3D chassis with curved glass, blending organic patterns and panoramic views for a futuristic build.











​ TURRIS : A ​ dual-tower air cooler with ​ 6 heat pipes , 5” LCD stats display, and ​ tool-free installation for effortless high-end cooling. ​ ROTA SL : Simplifies cable management with ​ magnetic connectors and ​ vibration-damping pads , ensuring clean, silent operation.









​ LUCA/LUCA AIR : Built with ​ 6000-series aluminum , featuring ​ X-shaped floating bases and ​ dual 200mm fans (AIR version) for max airflow.







​FLOVA: A ​ home-friendly chassis with ​ cross-flow cooling , removable fabric panels, and minimalist design for seamless living space integration.









​ KANALI : The ultimate control hub for ​ 3D content , ​ lighting sync , and ​ screen recording across TRYX devices. ​ LUCIS : Block-style ​ daisy-chained ARGB fans with ​ Type-C unified control , enabling limitless lighting customization.

​A Vision for the Future









2025 marks TRYX's boldest leap yet- merging hardware with artistry , from ​ 3D displays to silent magnetic fans , every product is designed to ​ inspire creators and gamers alike .”

Visit ​ TRYX's booth for live demos of ​ KANALI's real-time content tools and exclusive giveaways. Explore more at or follow ​**@TRYXGlobal**.

About TRYX

Founded in 2023, TRYX is headquartered in ​Shanghai , specializing in ​ performance-driven PC hardware. With a presence in ​ global market, the brand lives by its motto: ​ ​“Empowering Possibilities”​

Media Contact:

Lucius Liu

TRYX Global Marketing

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at