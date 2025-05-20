TRYX Made Another Appearance At COMPUTEX, Showcasing An All-New Design
Next-Gen Cooling & Visual Excellence
- PANORAMA : The world's first AIO liquid cooler with an L-shaped 3D AMOLED screen (6.5” 2K @60Hz), powered by 8th-gen Asetek pump and customizable ARGB fans for unmatched performance and aesthetics. PANORAMA SE : Features a detachable AMOLED display with "Waterfall" animation effects and 280W TDP cooling for extreme workloads.
- PANORAMA WB : A modular water block for custom loop enthusiasts, retaining the signature 6.5” AMOLED screen and full KANALI software control .
- TRYX STAGE 360mm AIO :features L-shape dual screen water block with mini "stage" aesthetics , supporting dynamic visuals via KANALI.
- ARCVISION : The first glasses-free 3D chassis with curved glass, blending organic patterns and panoramic views for a futuristic build.
- TURRIS : A dual-tower air cooler with 6 heat pipes , 5” LCD stats display, and tool-free installation for effortless high-end cooling. ROTA SL : Simplifies cable management with magnetic connectors and vibration-damping pads , ensuring clean, silent operation.
- LUCA/LUCA AIR : Built with 6000-series aluminum , featuring X-shaped floating bases and dual 200mm fans (AIR version) for max airflow.
- FLOVA: A home-friendly chassis with cross-flow cooling , removable fabric panels, and minimalist design for seamless living space integration.
- KANALI : The ultimate control hub for 3D content , lighting sync , and screen recording across TRYX devices. LUCIS : Block-style daisy-chained ARGB fans with Type-C unified control , enabling limitless lighting customization.
A Vision for the Future
2025 marks TRYX's boldest leap yet- merging hardware with artistry , from 3D displays to silent magnetic fans , every product is designed to inspire creators and gamers alike .”
Visit TRYX's booth for live demos of KANALI's real-time content tools and exclusive giveaways. Explore more at or follow **@TRYXGlobal**.
About TRYX
Founded in 2023, TRYX is headquartered in Shanghai , specializing in performance-driven PC hardware. With a presence in global market, the brand lives by its motto: “Empowering Possibilities”
Media Contact:
Lucius Liu
TRYX Global Marketing
Email: ...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment