Trends And Strategies Shaping The $12.2 Billion Automotive Parts Packaging Industry, 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot, 2024 (USD Million)
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Trends
3.2.2. Manufacturing/Technology Trends
3.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market: Packaging Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Key Takeaways
4.2. Packaging Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2.1. Reusable
4.2.2. Disposable
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market: Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Key Takeaways
5.2. Component Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2.1. Cooling System
5.2.2. Battery
5.2.3. Underbody Components
5.2.4. Automotive Filter
5.2.5. Engine Components
5.2.6. Lighting Components
5.2.7. Electrical Components
5.2.8. Others
Chapter 6. Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2.1. Crates
6.2.2. Pallets
6.2.3. Bags and Pouches
6.2.4. Bulk Containers and Cases
6.2.5. Folding Carton
6.2.6. Trays
6.2.7. Corrugated Products
6.2.8. Protective Packaging
Chapter 7. Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Key Takeaways
7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.3. North America
7.4. Europe
7.5. Asia Pacific
7.6. Central & South America
7.7. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry
8.2. Vendor Landscape
8.2.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers & Channel Partners
8.2.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis
8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.5. Company Dashboard Analysis
8.6. Strategy Mapping
8.6.1. Expansions
8.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.6.3. Collaborations
8.6.4. New Product Launches
8.6.5. Others
Chapter 9. Company Listing (Overview, Financial Performance, Products Overview)
9.1. Sealed Air
9.2. DS Smith
9.3. Smurfit Kappa
9.4. Knauf Industries
9.5. Nefab Group
9.6. Thermopack
9.7. Holostik
9.8. ITB Packaging
9.9. Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
9.10. Alpha Packaging, Inc.
9.11. Ficus Pax Pvt. Ltd.
9.12. Corplex
9.13. Schoeller Allibert
9.14. Coleman Containers
