PISQ Celebrates Creativity, Values And Reflection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) Auditorium lit up with young stars as a group of students delivered two remarkable performances, celebrating creativity, values, and reflection.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Ali Sikandar, a proud PISQ alumnus, who was warmly welcomed by the school choir.

“The Kindness Tree” by the KG Wing stole hearts with its powerful message of generosity and compassion. Written by Vice Principal Tuqaddus Ali and beautifully directed by Shazia Samreen and Rabia Sarwar, this 10-minute performance showcased the incredible talent of 22 little actors. With charming visuals and self-recorded dialogues, the play was a pure delight.

In between, a soulful karaoke performance of“Tell Me Why” by Grade 6 Girls, trained by Naheed Akhter, added emotional depth and received thunderous applause.

“Social Media Ka Bukhar” by the Boys Wing brought the house down with humor and a powerful message! Written by Qaisar Javaid, who personally guided the production, this 15-minute play was a witty reminder of the dangers of digital obsession. A huge shoutout to the support team and the incredible student performers.

Hosting the evening with confidence and charm was Ahmed Talha of Grade 7, under the mentorship of Shahab Gillani - his debut as host was nothing short of impressive.

The overall coordination of the programme was managed by Azmina Saheef, (Event Manager) whose efforts ensured the event ran smoothly.

The appreciation goes to Principal Ch. Muhammad Afzal, whose constant support, vision, and leadership continue to inspire both students and staff. His dedication to holistic education makes events like these not only possible but truly impactful.