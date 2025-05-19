Medical Wellness Association Awards 'Superfood' Status To Mega Sardines

Mega Sardines receives its official Superfood endorsement from the Medical Wellness Association, marking a global first for the Philippine brand. (Photo from Mega Sardines)

Recognized by the Medical Wellness Association as the world's first seafood“Superfood,” Mega Sardines sets a new standard in health and nutrition.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The story began with an article published by none other than the esteemed Harvard University in 2023, extolling the benefits of“eating down the seafood chain”-in other words, eating sardines. What was their basis? To start, the health benefits are tremendous. In a world facing increasing metabolic health concerns, the blend of protein and Omega-3 fats, with virtually no carbohydrates, makes sardines a perfect fit for metabolic health.Additionally, sardines are among the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, containing abundant levels of vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, selenium, phosphorus, iron, iodine, and CoQ10.Finally, because they are small fish low on the food chain, sardines have a significantly lower risk of containing mercury, unlike larger fish species.It's no wonder Harvard Health dedicated a report to sardines and other small marine foods as part of its mission to educate the public. The full report can be read here .The United States-based Medical Wellness Association-the world's leading organization of health, wellness, and medical professionals with over 6,000 members-then took a closer look. Are certain sardine brands better than others? Are all processing methods the same? They focused specifically on what happens to sardines after they are wild-caught at sea.One brand stood out: Mega Sardines, from the Philippines.What gives Mega Sardines the edge is their vertical integration and innovative approach. Unlike companies that lease fishing fleets (often resulting in poor control over quality and freshness), Mega owns its entire fleet and enforces strict protocols to ensure maximum freshness and hygiene. This allows them to achieve an industry-leading“catch to can in under 12 hours”-an unprecedented processing speed that delivers the freshest wild-caught sardines to consumers. Compared to the industry norm of several days, this 12-hour process ensures superior nutrient preservation and freshness.Based on the nutritional profile of sardines, combined with Mega's unique processing method, the Medical Wellness Association has done something unprecedented in its 30+ year history: it has granted Mega Sardines the classification of“Superfood”-the first seafood product in the world to receive this designation.Dr. Christopher Breuleux, President and Founder of the Medical Wellness Association, remarked:“Mega Sardines can play a vital role in helping consumers around the world combat metabolic and cardiovascular disease. It is truly a gift from nature for human health, and the processing is done with exceptional care to preserve freshness all the way to the dinner table. It is, indeed, a 'Superfood' everyone should increase their intake of.”The innovative Mega approach traces back to the company's founder, William Tiu Lim. From the very beginning-five decades ago-Tiu Lim's mission was clear and noble: to provide cost-effective, nutritious meals for low-income households in his native Philippines. The pride on his face is evident as he holds the Medical Wellness Association's certificate-validation of a vision realized over the past 50 years.“Today, Mega Sardines is no longer just a fishing company, but a global wellness company. We aim to help improve the health and wellness of consumers around the world. This is a legacy and a mission worth fighting for,” said Tiu Lim.So next time you're planning a healthy meal, you just might find yourself saying,“Honey, please pass the sardines.”

KD

KATAPULT DIGITAL CORP.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Medical Wellness Association Awards 'Superfood' Status to Mega Sardines News Provided By KATAPULT DIGITAL CORP. May 19, 2025, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry , Business & Economy , Companies , Consumer Goods , Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Food & Beverage Industry , Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry , International Organizations , Media, Advertising & PR , Retail ...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact