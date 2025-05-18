Egypt's AL Ahly Momken, Post Distribution Sign Pact To Expand Financial Inclusion

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) AL Ahly Momken, an Egyptian electronic payment solutions and financial technology company, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Post Distribution CO-PDC, a subsidiary of the National Postal Authority specialised in franchise branch management, to expand financial inclusion and digital transformation across Egypt's governorates.

The collaboration is aimed at establishing and operating a new network of branches to provide integrated financial and digital solutions. This initiative supports state efforts to achieve financial inclusion and digital transformation, and is intended to contribute to the delivery of high-quality financial services to citizens and businesses.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Enayet, CEO and Managing Director of AL Ahly Momken, and Ahmed Faiz, Managing Director of Post Distribution CO-PDC. The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Ghazy, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of AL Ahly Momken, along with Hady Ayad, Head of Retail and Strategic Partnerships, Essam Abdel Fattah, Head of Legal Affairs, Ahmed Abdel Aziz, Head of Financial Affairs, and Ahmed Farid, Senior Manager of the Retail Department at Post Distribution CO-PDC.

Ahmed Enayet stated that the partnership aligns with AL Ahly Momken's strategy to support Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development and to promote financial inclusion by expanding digital services to all areas, including remote and underserved regions lacking access to traditional financial services.

“We are proud to collaborate with Post Distribution CO-PDC, which brings extensive experience in managing branches and service units under the franchise model nationwide,” Enayet said.“This enables us to deliver outstanding services that meet customer needs efficiently and seamlessly.”

Ahmed Ghazy explained that the first phase of the collaboration will involve launching two new branches in Cairo and Port Said, with plans for gradual expansion across all governorates. He added that more branches may be opened in densely populated areas with increasing demand for services.

Ghazy pointed out that the new branches will offer a comprehensive package of services, including the opening of e-wallets, Know Your Customer (KYC) services, and collection of payments for individuals and companies, in addition to many other non-banking services, all within a fully secure digital environment.

For Post Distribution CO-PDC, Ahmed Faiz emphasised that this partnership complements the company's ongoing efforts to support Egypt's service infrastructure. He noted that Post Distribution CO-PDC has more than 15 years of experience in establishing, operating, and managing branches under the franchise model nationwide, supported by a strong operational network and advanced logistical infrastructure covering various governorates.

“We are proud of this partnership, which reflects the trust of leading institutions in the capabilities of Post Distribution CO-PDC,” Faiz said.“We will manage and operate the new branches according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality, ensuring an exceptional customer experience that supports the state's goal of delivering services to all regions, including villages and remote centres.”

Faiz further highlighted that Post Distribution CO-PDC is distinguished by its wide geographical presence and its ability to rapidly expand through branch establishment and recruitment of qualified personnel, factors he believes will enhance the success of the joint project with AL Ahly Momken.

He concluded:“We are committed to providing a comprehensive and exceptional service experience to customers, supporting the state's vision of building a modern and inclusive digital economy, and reinforcing Egypt's position as a regional hub for financial and technological innovation.”