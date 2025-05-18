Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa Urges Farmers to Stay in Country

2025-05-18 09:33:16
(MENAFN) Deputy President Paul Mashatile has appealed to farmers attending the NAMPO Harvest Day 2025 to remain in South Africa, rather than relocating to the United States.

He assured them that their concerns, such as safety and crime, would be addressed.

”Well, the farmers that we met here today are saying that they are happy to stay in South Africa and all they need is for us to work with them to address the challenges they face,” as stated by Mashatile.

Mashatile's comments were made during a press interaction at the NAMPO Harvest Day, an event held at NAMPO Park in the Free State.

The event began on May 13 and is scheduled to conclude on Friday.

