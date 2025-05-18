The View Hospital Performs Qatar's First AI-Developed Lens Implant

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The pioneering procedure signals a major advancement in personalized eye care and surgical innovation in the country

Doha, Qatar: For thousands of people in Qatar living with cataracts or vision challenges, the idea of clear sight-without glasses or night-time glare-has often felt just out of reach. But thanks to a major breakthrough at The View Hospital, that future is now much closer.

In a first for Qatar, The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, has successfully implanted the RayOne Galaxy; a next-generation multifocal intraocular lens (IOL) designed using artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge lens, developed by British manufacturer Rayner, is redefining what's possible for patients seeking a life free from the limitations of traditional lenses.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Hussein Almuhtaseb, Consultant Ophthalmologist at The View Hospital, who described the technology as“a game-changer” in eye care.“For patients who've struggled for years with reading glasses or night-time glare from standard lenses, this new AI-designed solution finally offers clarity, comfort, and freedom.”

Unlike conventional lenses, the RayOne Galaxy features a unique spiral optic design that provides seamless vision at all distances-near, far, and everything in between. It also significantly reduces the visual disturbances that many patients experience after cataract surgery, such as halos or difficulty driving at night.

The lens was developed with more than just scientific innovation in mind-it reflects a deep understanding of real-life patient needs. Whether reading, driving, or spending extended time on digital screens, this solution is designed to adapt to modern lifestyles and enhance daily visual comfort.

“At The View Hospital, our mission is to bring tomorrow's healthcare to our patients today,” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital.“Introducing AI-powered technology into vision care is more than a medical advancement-it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation that makes a real difference in people's lives. Whether in Qatar or across the region, we take pride in offering solutions that are advanced, accessible, and built around an exceptional patient experience.”

This milestone is more than a technological triumph; it's a statement of intent. It signals The View Hospital's mission to bring the future of healthcare to the region-advanced, patient-focused, and accessible.

And the message doesn't stop at Qatar's borders. For those living across the GCC and beyond who have long searched for the right solution to their vision problems, The View Hospital offers a new opportunity, closer than you think. No need to travel across continents for cutting-edge eye care; the future is right here.

As patients begin to experience the benefits of this AI-developed lens, the message is clear: for those who have waited years for a better solution, The View Hospital is turning that future into a visible reality.