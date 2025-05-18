Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series Available For Pre-Order

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The new Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series offers a suite of high-end features and premium materials. Building on the success of the popular Watch Fit line, this fourth-generation release boldly steps into a category often dominated by higher-priced competitors.

It features an aluminum casing with titanium bezels, sapphire glass, and advanced health and fitness tracking - including dedicated modes for golf and freediving.

Pre-orders start from QR549 for the Fit 4 and QR899 for the Fit 4 Pro, available at Huawei Experience Stores in Doha Festival City, Place Vendôme, and Al Nasr Street, as well as at Lulu Hypermarket, Jarir Bookstore, and Carrefour Qatar.



Designed for both style and performance, the Watch Fit 4 Series - including Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro - features a distinctive square watch face with a rotating crown, combining fashion-forward design with everyday comfort.

The Fit 4 Pro has a thin profile measuring just 9.3mm and weighs 30.4 grams. Premium materials such as sapphire glass, aviation-grade aluminum body with titanium alloy bezel, are used for superior build quality and durability. The Fit 4 measures 9.5mm and weighs only 27 grams, making it effortless and comfortable on the wrist.

The design features a sleek glass and aluminum frame. Both models feature an impressive 1.82-inch AMOLED display, a marvel of the Huawei Hybrid AMOLED technology. The Fit 4 Pro offers an incredible screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and advanced performance features, making it more powerful and suited for outdoor activities.