403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Demonstrators March In London In Solidarity With 77Th Anniversary Of Nakba
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 17 (KUNA) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London on Saturday in a massive solidarity march with Gaza, marking the 77th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.
The march, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began in the Embankment area in central London and passed major landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Protesters carried banners demanding an end to the genocide against Gaza's population and condemning the international community's failure to act in the face of Israeli atrocities.
Upon reaching the Prime Minister's residence at Downing Street, demonstrators called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to stop selling arms to Israeli forces and to take concrete steps to end "all forms of direct or indirect complicity in the ongoing bloodshed against the Palestinian people in Gaza and other regions."
In a statement, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that the march, which included Members of Parliament and civil society activists, coincided with the Nakba anniversary this year -- marked by unprecedented acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Meanwhile, British police confirmed arrest of seven individuals, three for violating protest conditions, one for physically assaulting a demonstrator, and three others for inciting disorder and threatening public order. (end)
mrn
The march, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, began in the Embankment area in central London and passed major landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Protesters carried banners demanding an end to the genocide against Gaza's population and condemning the international community's failure to act in the face of Israeli atrocities.
Upon reaching the Prime Minister's residence at Downing Street, demonstrators called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to stop selling arms to Israeli forces and to take concrete steps to end "all forms of direct or indirect complicity in the ongoing bloodshed against the Palestinian people in Gaza and other regions."
In a statement, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that the march, which included Members of Parliament and civil society activists, coincided with the Nakba anniversary this year -- marked by unprecedented acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Meanwhile, British police confirmed arrest of seven individuals, three for violating protest conditions, one for physically assaulting a demonstrator, and three others for inciting disorder and threatening public order. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment