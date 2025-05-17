LG Reviews Security Situation Along Loc In Kupwara

In a post on X, Sinha said,“Reviewed security situation on the ground with Army and Police officials. Interacted with our brave Jawans in Tangdhar. They are standing tall, full of confidence and with determination to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation.”

Sinha visited the border area in Tangdhar Sector and assessed the damage due to unprovoked heavy shelling by Pakistan.

He said the country is grateful to the armed forces for protecting the lives and ensuring the sanctity of our borders with alertness, dedication, bravery and supreme sacrifice.

“I am confident that our jawans will firmly deal with any misadventure by the enemy,” he added.

