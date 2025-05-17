403
Libya's Tripoli Protests Target Government Amid Official Resignations
(MENAFN) A significant demonstration against the Government of National Unity (GNU) unfolded here on Friday, coinciding with reports of several high-ranking government officials stepping down, according to local news outlets.
A broadcaster detailed that demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the GNU, led by Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, in the wake of recent violent confrontations in Tripoli.
The report indicated that prominent GNU figures, including the deputy prime minister and the ministers overseeing local governance, trade and industry, higher education, housing, and water resources, have reportedly tendered their resignations. However, the GNU has refuted these claims, asserting that all senior government personnel are "working normally."
The GNU reportedly issued a statement urging peaceful demonstrations "with complete freedom within legal frameworks and with respect for state institutions," the report added.
The unrest follows clashes that erupted earlier this week after the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, a high-ranking commander within the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) – a powerful armed faction associated with the Presidency Council. He was killed at a facility under the control of the 444 Brigade, a militia loyal to Dbeibah.
Security sources revealed that this killing ignited intense retaliatory fighting between the SSA and the 444 Brigade, which spread into central and residential areas, resulting in at least six fatalities before a ceasefire was announced on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the GNU had stated that the security situation in the capital had stabilized.
Libya has been in a state of division since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi. The nation is currently divided between two rival administrations: the UN-recognized GNU in Tripoli and an eastern-based government supported by the Libyan National Army under Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Within Tripoli and other regions under GNU control, armed groups continue to vie for power, often through violent means, despite repeated calls for disarmament and the unification of security forces.
Libya has been in a state of division since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi. The nation is currently divided between two rival administrations: the UN-recognized GNU in Tripoli and an eastern-based government supported by the Libyan National Army under Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Within Tripoli and other regions under GNU control, armed groups continue to vie for power, often through violent means, despite repeated calls for disarmament and the unification of security forces.
