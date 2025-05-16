403
Weber Edges Chopra In Thrilling 90M-Plus Duel At Doha Diamond League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the 2024 Diamond League season wrapped up in Brussels last September, Julian Weber left a message on Neeraj Chopra's Instagram post that read:“Such a great season bro. Next year, 90m will be easy for us.”
By his lofty standards, Chopra had endured a below-par year. The Indian superstar fell short of defending both his Olympic gold in Paris and his Diamond League title, settling for second place on both occasions. In a reflective post, Chopra vowed to come back stronger in the new season - prompting the encouraging message from Weber.
Last night, during the Doha Diamond League meeting at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, both men made good on that promise. In a thrilling contest, Weber and Chopra breached the 90-metre barrier for the first time in their careers - achieving the dream of every elite thrower who has ever picked up the spear.
It was Chopra who crossed the mark first, launching his third throw of the night to a new national record of 90.23m as he let out a roar and raised his arms in his inimitable style. But Weber stole his rival's thunder in dramatic fashion, unleashing a stunning final-round throw into the night sky of 91.06m to clinch the win.
Both men had crossed the 89-metre mark on several occasions in recent years - Chopra with a PB of 89.94m and Weber with 89.54m, both dating back to 2022. The slight tailwind blowing toward the Doha Corniche offered ideal conditions, and the duo seized the moment, becoming the 25th and 26th men in history to throw beyond 90 metres.
Chopra couldn't improve on his third effort and closed out his series with a solid 88.20m. Weber, however, finished with a flourish - throwing 89.84m in round five before his world-leading 91.06m in the final round. Two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished third with a best of 85.64m.
It marked just the seventh time in history that two men have thrown beyond 90 metres in the same javelin competition. Weber now climbs to 17th on the world all-time list, while Chopra sits at 24th.
“I don't know how that happened,” said Weber, the 2022 European champion.“The previous weeks weren't that good for me, but today I just felt great. It also was the winning throw in the last round, so it came out really perfect.
“The conditions here in Doha with the backwind are great for us javelin throwers. If you make the right adjustments and throw a little higher, it just flies great. I was really happy for Neeraj because he had been fighting for that 90-metre throw for some time, and it was really special to achieve it tonight,” the German added.
For Chopra, it was more a sense of relief than celebration - the pressure of chasing the elusive mark finally lifted. But the affable Indian believes this is just the beginning of bigger throws still in his arsenal
“It is a little bit of a bittersweet result. I am very happy for the 90m, but this second place - it actually happened to me also when I competed in Turku and in Stockholm. I threw 89.94 and I was always second. And also here. I broke the national record and got second today,” said the 27-year-old.
“But I am also very happy for Julian Weber. He threw 91, so we both broke 90m for the first time today. We have been trying this for so many years, so finally, we managed to get it. This was just the first competition of the year, so I am confident that in the next competitions, I will throw farther.
“I was very confident today, and I expected Julian to get a massive throw as he was very consistent with his attempts. I told him that today is the day when we both can break the 90m mark. It is like a boost for us, and we will go far also next time,” Chopra added.
The Asian champion also revealed that his new coach Jan Zelezny, had told him that a“big throw” was just around the corner. And if anyone should know, it's Zelezny - the legendary Czech has hurled the javelin beyond 90 metres an astonishing 52 times and still holds the world record of 98.48 metres, set in 1996.
“I feel very good that Jan Zelezny is my coach now, and we worked very hard in South Africa. We are still working on a few things and learning. Normally, he does not go to the Diamond Leagues, but he came with me to Doha because he told me that today is the day to achieve 90m,” Chopra said.
With the recent arrivals of Weber and Chopra into the 90-metre club - and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who skipped the Doha Diamond League, also in the mix - the javelin competition at the World Championships in Tokyo this September promises to be an enticing contest. A 90-metre throw might not even be enough for gold. Only time will tell.
