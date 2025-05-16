Consensus 2025 Wraps In Toronto With Eric Trump

Crypto's "Big Tent" event has wrapped in Toronto as high-profile figures across business, technology and government gathered to discuss crypto's regulatory liberalization and rising adoption. In 2026, Consensus will be hosted in Hong Kong (February) and Miami (May).

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus 2025, the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries, concluded today at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre bringing together 14,771 attendees from 102 countries. The three-day event serves as the industry's premier "big tent" event, uniting diverse voices from traditional finance, DeFi, policymaking and more to explore the future of digital assets.

Featuring 500 speakers across six stages, Consensus 2025 provided attendees with unique insights into the crypto landscape, with DeFi, real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized AI, stablecoins, crypto adoption and the evolving regulatory landscape dominating discussions among the biggest players in the crypto ecosystem. The event also featured North America's largest in-person blockchain hackathon, with over 1,000 developers participating.

Highlights of Consensus Toronto included presentations from industry leaders, financial giants, tech powerhouses and White House representatives, including Coinbase, BlackRock and Google. Eric Trump, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin featured on two sessions, with other high profile sessions from Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures and host of Shark Tank; Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports; Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital. Toronto was chosen as the location for this year's event due to its reputation as a financial powerhouse. It was also pinpointed to welcome a high concentration of Canadian crypto leaders, its growing reputation as a crypto innovation hub and status as the birthplace of Ethereum.

"Thanks to our friends at Consensus. They do an amazing job," said Eric Trump of the CoinDesk conference, which has been running since 2015.

With plans for Consensus 2026 to take place at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center in May 2026, Miami is considered the crypto capital of North America and a gateway to LATAM. Miami is set to position the event at the strategic crossroads of global capital, talent and innovation. Coming in February 2026, Consensus will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Major sponsors of Consensus Toronto included Stellar, American Bitcoin, BitGo, Fastex, Spacecoin, alongside tech giants Google and AWS and Canadian firms such as WonderFi, Wealthsimple and Coinbase Canada.

Secure your ticket for Consensus Miami or Consensus Hong Kong now.

Media Contact:

Conor McGorry,

Senior Account Executive,

ClearStory International

M: +353 83 805 5747

E: [email protected]

About Consensus

Consensus by CoinDesk is the world's longest-running and most influential gathering for the crypto, blockchain and AI industries. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators, it helps people understand the future of digital assets with discussions on key topics such as DeFi, Web3, AI, the evolving regulatory landscape and more. With a mix of panels, keynotes and networking opportunities, Consensus 2025 provides a platform to explore the latest trends shaping the digital economy. Whether you're an industry veteran or just entering the space, this event offers valuable insights and connections in a rapidly evolving field.

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension and context. CoinDesk gathers the global crypto, blockchain and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish Group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit CoinDesk.

SOURCE CoinDesk Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED