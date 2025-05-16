Neeraj Chopra Eyes Bigger Throws Ahead Despite ‘Bitter-Sweet’ Doha Finish

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra reached a new milestone in his illustrious career by breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time, recording a personal best of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League. Despite the remarkable achievement, the Olympic champion had to settle for second place, with Germany's Julian Weber clinching the top spot with a throw of 91.06 meters in his first Diamond League meet of the season.

Speaking after the event, Chopra called the experience“a little bit of a bittersweet” result and was disappointed that he finished second.

“It is a little bit bittersweet result. I am very happy for the 90m, but this second place - it actually happened to me also when I competed in Turku and Stockholm. I threw 89.94, and I was always second. And also here. I broke the national record and got second today. But I am very happy also for Julian Weber. He threw 91, so we both broke 90m for the first time today. We have been trying this for so many years, so finally, we managed to get it,” he said.

Chopra also opened up about past struggles with a groin issue that had hampered his performances in recent seasons.“I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year, I feel much better,” he revealed.

With the World Championships later this year, Chopra remains optimistic and hungry for more.“We will also work on some aspects, and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year,” he added.

The Doha meet marked a significant step forward in Chopra's journey, reaffirming his place among the world's elite and fueling expectations for a potentially record-breaking season ahead.

This made him the first Indian javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark in a world-level competition and is also a new National Record for India, as Chopra improved on his existing record of 89.94m set in June 2022 at Stockholm.

It turned out to be a magical night for India's golden boy as Chopra achieved something that fans and pundits have been waiting years to witness, breaking the fabled 90-metre barrier in javelin throw, eventually finishing second in the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday.

The impact of new coach Jan Zelezny was apparent as Chopra finally crossed the mark that had eluded him several times in the last few years. Chopra has recently appointed three-time Olympic gold medallist Zelezny of the Czech Republic as his coach, replacing Dr. Klaus Bartonietz.

"I feel very good that Jan Zelezny is my coach now, and we worked very hard in South Africa. We are still working on a few points and are still learning some things. Normally, he does not go to the Diamond Leagues, but he came with me because he told me that today is the day to achieve 90m," said Chopra.