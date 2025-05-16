QSE Index Achieves Gains For Fifth Consecutive Week
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed the current week's trading up 0.51 percent, marking its 5th consecutive weekly gain, rising to 10,574 points.
However, the final trading session of the week closed slightly down 0.18 percent.
In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Investment Manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh said that the weekly closing of the QSE index reached its highest levels since February 16.
He noted that the insurance sector achieved the best performance, rising 3.12 percent, followed by the industrial sector, which rose by 1.86 percent, while the transportation sector index declined by 1.36 percent.
Qasmieh indicated that the current week witnessed an improvement in liquidity levels associated with speculative stocks, which often play a key role in driving trading. He also pointed out that liquidity improved on a weekly basis by QR 384.8 million, bringing weekly trading volume to approximately QR 2.35 billion, compared to QR 1.96 billion the previous week, an increase of approximately 20 percent.
The investment manager noted that a sense of relief prevailed among traders as the trade dispute between the United States and China eased, prompting traders to take new positions, particularly in companies that reported growth in quarterly profits.
