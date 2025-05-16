India Clinches 5-0 Victory In Second Edition Of Samarth Championship For Blind Cricket

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) The second edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an international bilateral series between India and South Africa, concluded on Friday with India sealing a dominant 5-0 series victory at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the final match, South Africa set a target of 142/6 in 20 overs, led by Lesedi N. Lesufi's composed 54 off 47 balls.

India chased the target in just 13 overs, riding on outstanding knocks from Lalprasad Soren (62 off 41) and captain T. Durga Rao (60 off 35). With two wickets in the first innings and a match-winning half-century, T. Durga Rao was rightfully named Man of the Match.

The five-day tournament, which ran from May 12 to 16, showcased grit, skill, and sportsmanship by blind cricketers from both nations. Culminated in a vibrant closing ceremony, celebrating not only India's unbeaten run but also the spirit of inclusion and excellence in blind cricket. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation, through the Samarth initiative, reaffirmed its commitment to creating accessible sporting opportunities and empowering persons with disabilities.

The closing ceremony was a fitting tribute to the spirit of the game, graced by the presence of eminent personalities from diverse fields.

Jae-Young (J.T.) Park, Executive Director of Hyundai Motor Company, represented Hyundai's global commitment to inclusion and empowerment through its Samarth initiative.

H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Karnataka, emphasised that empowering people with disabilities is not merely a choice but a collective responsibility that shapes a truly inclusive society.

Cricket legend Syed Kirmani, India's iconic wicketkeeper and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, lauded the athletes, calling them real heroes whose game is driven by immense vision, dedication, and passion.

Prakash Padukone, India's first All-England Badminton Champion and a revered mentor in the sports ecosystem, noted that true sportsmanship is defined by courage, resilience, and discipline-qualities evident in every player on the field.

Spiritual leader and humanitarian Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, whose esteemed Sathya Sai Grama campus in Muddenahalli served as the venue for the series, spoke about how sport, when it transcends physical limits, becomes a powerful expression of human dignity and inner strength.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founding Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust and Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), expressed pride in how each run, catch, and wicket stood as a powerful statement of ability and inclusion.