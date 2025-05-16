Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Women Mark 20 Years Of Empowerment, Leadership - Min. Al-Huwaila


2025-05-16 05:03:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Loughani
KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- In a national occasion commemorating a legacy of achievement and progress, the State of Kuwait marks Kuwaiti Woman's Day on May 16, celebrating two decades since women were granted full political rights in 2005 and honoring their pioneering role in nation-building and development.
This 20th anniversary reaffirms that Kuwaiti women have never been on the sidelines of the nationآ's journey but have always been active partners in every phase of its evolution - from education, labor, and resistance, to leadership, legislation, and innovation - contributing with determination to shaping the countryآ's present and future.
On this occasion, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that recent legislative developments reflect Kuwaitآ's commitment to empowering women, upholding their rights, and enhancing their status in alignment with national development goals and international human rights conventions.
Dr. Al-Huwaila noted that the repeal of Article (153) of the Penal Code represents a qualitative shift in promoting justice and equality, emphasizing that this historic move reflects the state's commitment to protecting women's rights and preserving their dignity.
She added that repealing Article (182) of the same law marked another step forward in enhancing legal protection for women, reiterating that such legislative reforms underscore the state's dedication to providing a safe and equitable environment for all women, free from violence and discrimination.
In the same context, the minister highlighted the decision to raise the legal marriage age to 18, considering it a step that supports family stability and enables girls to complete their education and actively contribute to Kuwaitآ's economic and social development.
Al-Huwaila indicated that women represent 60 percent of the national workforce in the public sector and around 48 percent in the private sector, while occupying 28 percent of senior leadership positions in the country.
She added that women are visibly present in the diplomatic corps, judiciary, civil and military institutions, and have also made significant inroads into the oil and financial sectors, where women constitute 54 percent of employees at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and 41 percent of leadership roles at the Central Bank of Kuwait.
Dr. Al-Huwaila spotlighted the remarkable academic and professional achievements of Kuwaiti women, noting their strong representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and high educational attainment rates, which reflect their increasing role in national progress and technological advancement.
She expressed pride in the accomplishments of Kuwaiti women at both national and international levels, whether through award-winning scientific and technological innovations or through assuming influential leadership positions in strategic sectors, which affirm their capacity to compete and excel globally.
In the business sector, she highlighted that six Kuwaiti women were included in Forbes Middle Eastآ's list of the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen, reflecting their growing role in driving the national and digital economy.
Dr. Al-Huwaila concluded by stating that celebrating Kuwaiti Womenآ's Day is a reaffirmation of the stateآ's commitment to supporting womenآ's progress, honoring their sacrifices, and recognizing their accomplishments, which remain a source of pride for Kuwait and its people, and a testament to their essential role in building the nationآ's present and shaping its future generations. (end)
